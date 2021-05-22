Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $24,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,986. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.65 and its 200 day moving average is $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

