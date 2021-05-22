Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,344. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a twelve month low of $239.68 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

