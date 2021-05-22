Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

