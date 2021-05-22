Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,190,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,454 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $61,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $52.57. 302,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,255,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

