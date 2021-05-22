Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 270,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 179,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,538,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,282,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

