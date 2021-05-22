Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,316 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $114,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

