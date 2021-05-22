Citadel Price Tops $0.0284 on Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $311,821.80 and $10.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 200.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.