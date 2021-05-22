Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $179.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.83.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $168.06 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $74.81 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

