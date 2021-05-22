Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 886,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.5% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $64,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,544,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,672,948. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.