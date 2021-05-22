Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 82,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

