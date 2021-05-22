City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIO. Compass Point upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. 237,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,578. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

