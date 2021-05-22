ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.79

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and traded as high as $24.33. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 32,327 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,083,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

