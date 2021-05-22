Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 51 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.03.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.88. 26,030,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,383,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $675.81 and its 200-day moving average is $677.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

