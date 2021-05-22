Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.96 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 108,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,908. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

