Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

