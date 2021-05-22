Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.17. 705,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.38 and a 1 year high of $193.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

