Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.12. The stock had a trading volume of 306,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

