Close Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.70. 218,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $151.38. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

