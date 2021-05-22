Close Asset Management Ltd Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The company has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

