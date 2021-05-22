Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $713,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.85. 5,979,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,259,628. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $580.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

