Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 222,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,000. Open Text comprises about 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Open Text as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 384,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,108. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.