Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,198 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,063. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

