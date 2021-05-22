Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 418 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,345.10. 1,141,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,303.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,994.88. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.