Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,241 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

