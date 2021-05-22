Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. Cognex has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.