Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.13.

Coherent stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.83. 358,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.58.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

