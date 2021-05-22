CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 33.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $24,819.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00062583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.97 or 0.00907276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00089706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

