Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.13. 211,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,638 shares of company stock worth $2,691,991. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after buying an additional 72,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 112,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after buying an additional 304,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

