Comerica Bank Has $1.51 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Comerica Bank grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

