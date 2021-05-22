Comerica Bank Has $1.58 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $121.40.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

