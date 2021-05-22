Comerica Bank Sells 1,118 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $404,250.00. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,858 shares of company stock worth $4,377,166. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

