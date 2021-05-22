Comerica Bank Sells 3,736 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.65 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

