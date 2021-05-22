Comerica Bank Sells 531 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of FARO Technologies worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

