Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.69% of Comerica worth $169,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

