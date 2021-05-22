Commerce Bank Acquires 2,894 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 424,695 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

