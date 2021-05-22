Commerce Bank Buys 1,625 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -296.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

