Commerce Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 462,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 729.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $55.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

