Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

