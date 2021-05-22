Commerce Bank Purchases 253 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

ALLE stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $92.92 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

