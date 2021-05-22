Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,247 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after buying an additional 1,001,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

