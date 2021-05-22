Commerce Bank Sells 3,901 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,012,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

