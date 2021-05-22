Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $362.54 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.32 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.03.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.