Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $110.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.37. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

