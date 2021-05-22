Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,301 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM opened at $98.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

