Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after acquiring an additional 913,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

