Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 172.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

