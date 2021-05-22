Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 23,745 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 132.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $308,000.

NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.02 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

