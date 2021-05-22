Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,247 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.05.

NYSE HUM opened at $446.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.74. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.