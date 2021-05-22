Comparing F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.9% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 16.20% 8.90% 0.86% Sberbank of Russia 29.30% 16.33% 2.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for F & M Bank and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Sberbank of Russia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F & M Bank and Sberbank of Russia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $48.13 million 1.96 $4.51 million N/A N/A Sberbank of Russia $48.43 billion 1.91 $13.10 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats F & M Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of January 28, 2021, the company operated eleven banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

