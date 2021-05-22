Comparing Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) & Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spark New Zealand and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.41 billion 2.47 $271.96 million $0.77 21.09 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.87 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02%

Dividends

Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Spark New Zealand pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business and outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

